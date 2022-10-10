Northern Lights Festival is back in Rochester come December

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The North’s Largest Indoor Light Park is making its home at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Drawing its inspiration from the wintery North, the Northern Lights Festival is Minnesota’s newest holiday experience and will be open Fridays-Sundays from December 2-18, 2022.

Minnesota entrepreneur Mitch Reaume, founder & CEO of Fight for Something, created this new festival for Rochester. He joined Midwest Access Monday with more details.

More information is available at northernlightsfestivalmn.com and mayociviccenter.com

The festival will be open Fridays through Sundays from December 2-18, 2022, during the following hours:

Fridays: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sundays: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Northern Lights Festival are available at ticketmaster.com and at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office. Box office hours are Wednesday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Early Bird Pricing

$10 (5 – 13 years of age)

$15 (14 years of age and older)

Full Price (Starting November 26)

$12 (5 – 13 years of age)

$17 (14 years of age and older)

Admission is free for children four and under.

