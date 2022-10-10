Nicollet authorities search for missing person

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Nicollet County are searching for a missing person last seen on September 30.

Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, of Nicollet, was riding his black electric bicycle when he last made contact with family.

Family members say he does not have his medication with him and are concerned for his welfare.

Abrahamson is described as a white male, 5′9″, and 144 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 931-1570.

