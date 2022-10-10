A mild Monday; Tuesday night thunder, then a major cool down

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm sunshine is once again the rule this afternoon as temps are running several degrees above the seasonal average. This warm air mass is building into the region on the backside of the large area of high pressure that has been moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley for the past couple of days. Our readings today will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with just a slight southeast breeze.

Temperatures will remain mild tonight with lows in the low 50s and a south breeze under mainly clear skies.

A strong south breeze will continue to warming process Tuesday working with a mostly sunny sky to push temperatures into the mid and upper 70s for the afternoon. Those winds will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour throughout the day, so it won’t perhaps be the ideal day despite the warmth, but it does look to be the last warmer-than-average day for quite some time.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to erupt just after sunset as a cold front moves into the region from the northwest. Unfortunately, rainfall along that front will be fairly light, so we likely won’t put much of a dent in our growing rainfall deficit which is currently more than three inches for the season. A few strong storms will be possible as well. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area at level one of five for the threat of strong thunderstorm activity. Large hail and some gusty winds will be the primary concerns in the mid to late evening.

A few isolated showers will be possible early on Wednesday and again in the late afternoon. lagging behind the cold front. Expect occasional sunshine and a gusty west breeze during the day and high temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Expect chilly sunshine on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures around 50 degrees. Morning lows by Friday morning will likely be a little below freezing.

We’ll have sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-50s before a cold front generates a few isolated showers Saturday night and early Sunday. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the mid-40s with a gusty, raw breeze that will make it feel even colder than that.

