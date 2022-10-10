Island City Jazz Jam joins Midwest Access

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
Minnesota (KTTC) – Island City Jazz Jam and a Sandbar Storytelling Festival are taking place in the month of October.

Eric Heukeshoven joined Midwest Access Monday to chat about both events.

The Island City Jazz Jam is at Island City Brewing Company and happens the 3rd Sunday of the month from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. outside on the patio or inside the taproom unless otherwise scheduled. you can check their calendar for all our upcoming gigs.

2022 dates: Oct. 16, Nov. 20, Dec. 18

Sandbar Storytelling Festival • Oct 14-15, 2022 • Winona, MN

It’s a three-day storytelling event. Sandbar Storytelling Festival provides exciting performances and compelling chronicles amidst the breathtaking beauty of Winona, MN. The goal is to promote storytelling for all ages.

In addition to the public two-day festival Oct. 14-15, which will include food, workshops, concerts, many events are also planned for Winona schools, universities, and other venues on Oct. 13.

