Iowa receives $51 million for electric vehicle chargers across the state

Iowa now has $51 million to spend on building electric vehicle chargers across the state.
By WOI
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa received $51 million from the federal government to spend building electric vehicle chargers across the state.

However, the Iowa DOT said it could be at least a year before the chargers begin popping up.

The private sector is in charge of building the chargers, and they will need to first apply for some of the funding.

In order to get it, these companies must build the chargers along Iowa interstates.

They have to be within a mile of the road, and there needs to be at least one every 50 miles.

Iowa DOT staff said they think most will be built near convenience stores and truck stops.

“We already have electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state, primarily at convenience stores,” said Stuart Anderson, director of planning, programming and modal division for Iowa DOT. “So we continue to expect to see interest in those locations applying for funds to either upgrade existing sites to meet the new federal minimum standards or create new sites.”

The DOT has a number of steps to work through before chargers are available.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home destroyed in fire near Oronoco.
Home destroyed in overnight fire near Oronoco
Police Lights
Motorcyclist injured in Fillmore County crash
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation coming to Rochester
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic gifted $100M to expand proton beam therapy services
Map of crash scene.
Semi driver facing multiple charges after rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County
Head-on crash NW Rochester
Head-on crash in NW Rochester, no injuries