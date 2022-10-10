International Walk and Bike to School Day is Wednesday

Walk to School Day
Walk to School Day(Live 5 News)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nearly 175 Minnesota schools and thousands of students will participate in International Walk and Bike to School Day Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The annual event, sponsored by Minnesota Safe Routes to School, encourages students and parents to try out a new, healthy, habit that increases their physical activity, reduces traffic congestion and strengthens connections between families, schools and communities.

“Walking and bicycling safely are critical life skills and Walk to School Day encourages students to use this knowledge throughout their lives,” MnDOT Safe Routes to School coordinator Dave Cowan said. “Students and families can use their Walk to School Day event as an opportunity to get some fresh air, take in the gorgeous fall colors, spend more time with friends and family, and arrive at school ready to learn.”

Cowan said schools can join in Minnesota’s Walk to School Day photo contest by submitting photos on the MnSRTS Facebook page with the hashtag #mnwalks.

Even families who live far from school and typically ride the school bus or take a family vehicle, can participate through a “bus stop and walk” event.

Walk to School Day also encourages parents and community members to begin thinking about assessing and improving the walkability and bikeability of their neighborhoods, because children often walk to community destinations.

Minnesota Safe Routes to School provides resources and grants to advance SRTS programs through planning, projects and support.

