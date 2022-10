ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two vehicles crashed head-on Monday morning in Northwest Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), the call came in around 8:10 a.m. for a head-on crash at Middlebrook Drive NW and Ripley Lane NW.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Head-on crash NW Rochester (KTTC)

