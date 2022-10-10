Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation musical is coming to Rochester in January.

The musical spoof of Broadway’s biggest shows and brightest stars, will make a stop at the Mayo Civic Center January 25, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Up to the minute spoofs include comic looks at Moulin Rouge, the all-Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, Hadestown, this season’s dark Oklahoma! revival, along with Dear Evan Hansen, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen and a new generation of Broadway stars.

There will also be exciting turns by Bette Midler, Andre de Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus some classic laughs from The Lion King, Phantom, Les Miz and others.

Featured in the cast are Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern and Joshua Turchin, with Catherine Stornetta on piano.

Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. It has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony® Award along the way.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.