Dragons and Mythical Beasts coming to Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dragons and Mythical Beasts is coming to the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

The award-winning family show includes monsters, beasts, the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku, the Tooth Fairy, a unicorn and a griffin.

The show comes to the United States direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring puppets to life. It is a 2022 Olivier Award Nominee in ‘Best Family Entertainment” and the 2022 Entertainment Now Edinburgh Fringe Festival Award Winner for ‘Best Show for Kids.’

Dragons and Mythical Beasts is suitable for all ages three and up.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Box Office hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.