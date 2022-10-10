Dragons and Mythical Beasts coming to Mayo Civic Center

Dragons and Mythical Beasts
Dragons and Mythical Beasts(Mayo Civic Center)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dragons and Mythical Beasts is coming to the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

The award-winning family show includes monsters, beasts, the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku, the Tooth Fairy, a unicorn and a griffin.

The show comes to the United States direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring puppets to life. It is a 2022 Olivier Award Nominee in ‘Best Family Entertainment” and the 2022 Entertainment Now Edinburgh Fringe Festival Award Winner for ‘Best Show for Kids.’

Dragons and Mythical Beasts is suitable for all ages three and up.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Box Office hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home destroyed in fire near Oronoco.
Home destroyed in overnight fire near Oronoco
Police Lights
Motorcyclist injured in Fillmore County crash
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
Thesis Beer Project beer fun run
Dozens show up for beer fun run in Rochester

Latest News

Walk to School Day
International Walk and Bike to School Day is Wednesday
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation coming to Rochester