Dozens show up for beer fun run in Rochester

Thesis Beer Project beer fun run
Thesis Beer Project beer fun run(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of people came out to run for free beer at a Rochester brewery Sunday.

The event was a part of the MN Brewery Running Series and was hosted by Thesis Beer Project.

People of all ages were welcome to run, jog and walk a 5K, with it ending at the brewery’s taproom, where free beer was waiting for the finishers.

A portion of the proceeds from the run go to nonprofit organizations like Touchstone Mental Health, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Upper Midwest.

According to the Brewery Running Series, it’s donated more than $300,000 to nonprofit organizations.

“Everyone feels like this is just a fun, easygoing, walking, jogging and running community,” Brewery Running Series founder Morgan Jappe said. “So, literally all ages, all levels enjoy it. We don’t do a chip time, there’s no pressure, so, that gets everyone on the same playing field.

Thesis Beer Project is also celebrating its ten-year anniversary this year.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pine Island fire crews respond to a house fire late Saturday night.
Pine Island home destroyed in overnight fire
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees
Police Lights
Motorcyclist injured in Fillmore County crash
Mayo Clinic employee celebration
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation celebration
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Police Lights
Motorcyclist injured in Fillmore County crash
Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon
Families get up close and personal with Mayo Clinic falcons
Dodge Center FD Pancake Fundraiser
Dodge Center Fire Department’s 46th annual pancake breakfast sees strong turnout
Pine Island fire crews respond to a house fire late Saturday night.
Pine Island home destroyed in overnight fire