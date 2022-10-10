Dozens show up for beer fun run in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of people came out to run for free beer at a Rochester brewery Sunday.

The event was a part of the MN Brewery Running Series and was hosted by Thesis Beer Project.

People of all ages were welcome to run, jog and walk a 5K, with it ending at the brewery’s taproom, where free beer was waiting for the finishers.

A portion of the proceeds from the run go to nonprofit organizations like Touchstone Mental Health, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Upper Midwest.

According to the Brewery Running Series, it’s donated more than $300,000 to nonprofit organizations.

“Everyone feels like this is just a fun, easygoing, walking, jogging and running community,” Brewery Running Series founder Morgan Jappe said. “So, literally all ages, all levels enjoy it. We don’t do a chip time, there’s no pressure, so, that gets everyone on the same playing field.

Thesis Beer Project is also celebrating its ten-year anniversary this year.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.