City of Rochester seeks public input on natural area management

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester is holding a public forum Tuesday to seek input on natural land management.

The city is developing a plan that will facilitate management of Rochester’s natural areas over the next decade.

The plan includes decreasing invasive species, increasing native plants and improving the forest structure.

The forum will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m.-8p.m. at Rochester City Hall Room 104.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.