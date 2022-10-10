Bank employees work to give back to community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Think Bank employees used their day off to volunteer and give back to the community.

The efforts were part of the bank’s fourth annual “Think Gives Day.”

More than 200 employees were out volunteering at 18 different nonprofits.

At Quarry Hill Nature Center, about 30 employees worked on removing invasive buckthorn plants.

Removing the buckthorn makes sure the native plants are preserved.

“It speaks to the entire culture of Think Bank,” Think Bank’s Media Representaive Megan Mulugani said. “Everyone is so proud to work here because we do things like this and help the community. I think every single person I’ve talked to this morning is thrilled and excited about it.”

The employees also helped out places like the Salvation Army and Channel One Food Bank.

