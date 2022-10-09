Warm start to the work week; Showers and storms possible Tuesday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet evening is ahead for the region with mostly clear skies and seasonal temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 3-8 mph.

We are in for a warm start to the new week, before temperatures cool down for the second half of the work week. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s on Monday with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Up and down temps this week (KTTC)

Temperatures will climb into the low 70s on Tuesday with additional sunshine before rain chances move in late in the day. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be on the strong side with wind and hail the main hazards. Current timing looks to have storms arriving after 10 pm Tuesday and exiting after 2 am Wednesday.

Isolated storms possible Tuesday evening (KTTC)

A few showers may linger until 8 am Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds expected for the remainder of the day. Wednesday begins our temperature cooling trend, leaving seasonal highs in the low 60s.

Rain chances this week (KTTC)

After a roughly 10 to 15-degree temperature drop, highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s on Thursday, despite partly sunny skies.

Temperatures climb slightly into the low 50s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Dry skies remain for the weekend with temperatures still below normal, ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

