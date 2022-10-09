Pine Island home destroyed in overnight fire

By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – One firefighter is being checked out at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital after an overnight fire in Pine Island.

Crews worked until 3:00 a.m. Sunday putting out the fire at what officials believe is a vacant home off 44th Avenue Northwest, according to a department press release. Officials said around 11:00 p.m. Saturday a driver called in to report smoke coming from the home. When firefighters got there the home was fully engulfed.

Fire crews said they had to set up drop tanks to bring water to the scene. Oronoco Fire Department was called as mutual aid for their water trucks. Because of the location of the home and access to the property, officials are calling the fire suspicious. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

A firefighter was evaluated at the scene, according to officials, and taken to St. Mary’s where they remained overnight.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also helped at the scene.

