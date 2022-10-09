Motorcyclist injured in Fillmore County crash

NEAR WYKOFF, Minn. (KTTC) – One man sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday after a motorcycle crash in Fillmore County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, around 12:45 p.m., the motorcycle was traveling Eastbound on Highway 16, when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail in Fillmore Township.

The 34-year-old man from Spring Valley sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

His condition is currently unknown.

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Valley Ambulance, Wykoff Fire Department and Preston Police Department all assisted at the scene.

