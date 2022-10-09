Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff ahead of fire prevention week

Seal of Minnesota
Seal of Minnesota(MGN)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz declared Fire Prevention Week in Minnesota Saturday and ordered all Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at state buildings to honor firefighters and first responders who have died in the line of duty.

The order states that the flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, October 9,

According to Walz’s office, this is in accordance with President Joe Biden proclaiming national Fire Prevention Week and ordering all United States flags be lowered to half-staff at federal buildings.

“Firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep us, our families, and our neighbors safe,” Walz said. “I am honored to join states across the country in recognizing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in service of their communities.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesota fallen firefighters, first responders, and their families.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic employee celebration
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation celebration
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees
MN AP High School Football Rankings 10-5
Minnesota High School Football Rankings - October 5, 2022
Stockton Minnesota Local Businesses Revitalized
Stockton Minnesota local businesses revitalized
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Women's march takes place in Rochester
Women's march takes place in Rochester
Dozens visit fair trade market in Rochester
Dozens visit fair trade market in Rochester
Dozens visit psychic and wellness fair in Rochester
Dozens visit psychic and wellness fair in Rochester
Second day of Nerdinout con
Nerdinout Con Rochester