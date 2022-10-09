Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff ahead of fire prevention week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz declared Fire Prevention Week in Minnesota Saturday and ordered all Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at state buildings to honor firefighters and first responders who have died in the line of duty.

The order states that the flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, October 9,

According to Walz’s office, this is in accordance with President Joe Biden proclaiming national Fire Prevention Week and ordering all United States flags be lowered to half-staff at federal buildings.

“Firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep us, our families, and our neighbors safe,” Walz said. “I am honored to join states across the country in recognizing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in service of their communities.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesota fallen firefighters, first responders, and their families.

