Families get up close and personal with Mayo Clinic falcons

Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon
Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local families got the chance to get up close and personal with Mayo Clinic’s Peregrine Falcons Sunday at SPARK in Rochester.

The birds are part of Mayo Clinic’s Peregrine Falcon Program. It was started in 1987 as part of an effort to help the endangered bird make a comeback.

The falcons live in nest on top of the Mayo Building in downtown Rochester.

“We are part of nature as well,” Peregrine Falcon Coordinator Jackie Fallon said. “So, what we do affects nature both good and bad. So, with Peregrine Falcons, we learn from our mistakes, but also what we can do to continue to help the Peregrines like having clean air and clean water. That same stuff for a Peregrine is really important for us, too.”

There is a camera on top of the building so patients, visitors and staff can see them all year round.

In early April, the female falcon lays two to four eggs, which hatch in mid-May. The babies are named based on suggestions from Mayo patients, visitors and staff.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pine Island fire crews respond to a house fire late Saturday night.
Pine Island home destroyed in overnight fire
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees
Mayo Clinic employee celebration
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation celebration
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Sports Extra 10-7
Sports Extra 10-7

Latest News

Dodge Center FD Pancake Fundraiser
Dodge Center Fire Department’s 46th annual pancake breakfast sees strong turnout
Pine Island fire crews respond to a house fire late Saturday night.
Pine Island home destroyed in overnight fire
Local Sports 10-8
Local Sports 10-8
Seal of Minnesota
Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff ahead of fire prevention week