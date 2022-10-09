Families get up close and personal with Mayo Clinic falcons

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local families got the chance to get up close and personal with Mayo Clinic’s Peregrine Falcons Sunday at SPARK in Rochester.

The birds are part of Mayo Clinic’s Peregrine Falcon Program. It was started in 1987 as part of an effort to help the endangered bird make a comeback.

The falcons live in nest on top of the Mayo Building in downtown Rochester.

“We are part of nature as well,” Peregrine Falcon Coordinator Jackie Fallon said. “So, what we do affects nature both good and bad. So, with Peregrine Falcons, we learn from our mistakes, but also what we can do to continue to help the Peregrines like having clean air and clean water. That same stuff for a Peregrine is really important for us, too.”

There is a camera on top of the building so patients, visitors and staff can see them all year round.

In early April, the female falcon lays two to four eggs, which hatch in mid-May. The babies are named based on suggestions from Mayo patients, visitors and staff.

