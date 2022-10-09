Dodge Center Fire Department’s 46th annual pancake breakfast sees strong turnout

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a busy morning for Dodge Center firefighters, but not in the way you might think.

From 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Dodge Center Fire Department held their 46th annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.

The fundraiser helped to kick off Fire Prevention Week and was all-you-can-eat style.

The firefighters cooked up 300 pancakes in anticipation of a great turnout.

Lots of community members attended the fundraiser and showed their support for the Dodge Center Fire Department.

Funds from the pancake breakfast will be used to purchase training gear and equipment such as the BullEx Bullseye Laser-Driven Fire Extinguisher Training System.

“We purchased a BullEx Fire Extinguisher, Fire Attack simulator,” Joe Wernecke, captain of the Dodge Center Fire Department said. “We’re able to use the simulator on our live trainings. We’re able to set it up in the back of a room. It will glow like a live fire and we’re able to use out charged handlines and able to hit it that way.”

The simulator was purchased with proceeds from previous pancake breakfast fundraisers.

The department also brings the simulator into the community in order to educate and spread awareness.

Wernecke mentioned how thankful the fire department is for the support of the community.

