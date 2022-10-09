Another warm and sunny day ahead; Up and town temperatures this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today is going to be another pleasant fall day with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the region. Sunny skies and west winds switching to north winds between five and 10 miles per hour are on tap for today. It’ll be another great day to head out and look at fall colors across the area.

Tonight is going to be very similar to last night. Mainly clear skies and winds from the northeast switching to the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour and low temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s.

Tomorrow is looking to be an even better day and a great start to the week with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Starting out the week, temperatures will be above average with a high of 73 on Tuesday. This is about 10 degrees above average. The overnight isolated showers are still on track for Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area, also dropping temperatures down to the 60s for Wednesday. It’s going to be a windy week ahead with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour throughout most of the week. By the end of the week and into next weekend, temperatures will be back in the 40s and 50s.

