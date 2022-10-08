Warming up today; Pleasant week ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Freeze Warning continues through 8 AM today with low temperatures recorded in the upper-20s and low to mid-30s across the region overnight.

Overnight Lows (KTTC)

Temperatures for today will warm with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s, a welcome change from the high temperatures yesterday. Sunny skies and breezy conditions with winds from the west between 10 and 25 miles per hour are on tap for today.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight will be warmer than last night with lows pushing the 40-degree mark. Skies tonight will be mainly clear with winds from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow is looking to be the better of the two weekend days with highs in the 60s across the region and sunny skies. Winds will be calm from the north between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for the next week, although there is the chance for some moisture Tuesday night into Wednesday, other than that, the dry weather will continue with warmer temperatures. A high of 72 degrees is forecasted for Tuesday. By the end of next week, highs will be back in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

