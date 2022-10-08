Warming trend continues into early next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We started the weekend off on a bit of a chilly note, waking up with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. For many locations, this was the first time temps reached the 20s this season.

Low temps - Saturday (KTTC)

Looking back, last 20 degree morning (KTTC)

Tonight, a few clouds will roll in as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will become light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

A beautiful Sunday is in store for the region with seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be calm out of the north at 3-8 mph with widespread sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer into the first half of the new week, reaching the mid to upper 60s on Monday and even the low 70s on Tuesday. Abundant sunshine is expected with south winds between 10-20 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Spotty to isolated showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, otherwise, the remainder of the week will be dry. Temperatures will slowly begin to cool into the mid-60s on Wednesday before falling into the low to mid-50s for the late week.

Although cool, the end of the week will be pleasant with mostly to partly sunny skies.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

