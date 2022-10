Sports Extra 10-7

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Segment 1:

- 2A No. 3 Caledonia vs. 2A No. 1 Chatfield

- 4A No. 1 Stewartville vs. 4A No. 10 Kasson-Mantorville

- 3A No. 5 Lourdes vs. 3A No. 7 PEM

- Owatonna vs. John Marshall

Segment 2:

- Century vs. Northfield

- Lewiston-Altura vs. Triton

- La Crescent vs. Cannon Falls

- GFW vs. Blooming Prairie

Segment 3:

- Kenyon-Wanamingo vs. Fillmore Central

- 9-Man Scores

- Winona State Football vs. Northern State Preview

- No. 3 North Dakota SCS vs. RCTC Football Preview

- No. 6 Minnesota State CTC vs. 9 RCTC Volleyball

- Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies Scores

- KTTC Play of the Week

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.