Rochester hosts Women’s March

Rochester women's march
Rochester women's march(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday marks 30 days until the general election and some folks in Rochester are getting together to support abortion rights.

Saturday, a couple dozen community members gathered at the Olmsted County Government Center for a women’s march.

People wore pink and held signs for the rally.

The group marched from the Government Center down second street to Sweet House Bakery.

