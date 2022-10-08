Rochester hosts Women’s March
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday marks 30 days until the general election and some folks in Rochester are getting together to support abortion rights.
Saturday, a couple dozen community members gathered at the Olmsted County Government Center for a women’s march.
People wore pink and held signs for the rally.
The group marched from the Government Center down second street to Sweet House Bakery.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.