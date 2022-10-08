Rochester hosts second annual Psychic & Wellness Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Folks had the chance to get in touch with our spiritual side at 2nd annual Rochester Psychic and Wellness Fair.

The event was hosted at the Rochester Eagles Club.

Dozens are vendors set up booths around the room. Vendors sold a variety of items and services from crystals to jewelry to tarot and physic readings. There was even a booth featuring a local paranormal investigator.

Vendors are from all over the region like Duluth, Iowa and Wisconsin. Admission for the event was $5.

Event organizers were planning for the event for about a year, and they are already working on planning next year’s event.

“These are about healing and about bringing information, all of our vendors will send time with you and talk about what they do and why they do it. It’s not for me. We don’t make nothing. It’s to bring the community together,” Soul And Synergy owner Terry Fleck said.

The event also featured several speakers. There was a session on Tarot cards for magic and a gallery physic reading.

