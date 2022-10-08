Nerdinout Con draws in cosplayers around the region

Cosplaying at Nerdinout Con
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday the second day of fourth annual Nerdinout Con in Rochester, and festivities are in full swing.

Folks came by the Mayo Civic Center Saturday to check out all things nerdy.

There are vendors sending pop culture memorabilia, Tv and movie stars signing autographs and taking selfies and even a local tattoo parlor tattooing people on site.

Some folks are also cosplaying as their favorite characters at the event. Saturday, there were folks cosplaying as the Marvel superhero Dr. Strange, Miss Piggy from the Muppets and your friendly neighborhood spiderman.

There are also famous cosplayers at the event who are showing off their looks and meeting fans.

“It’s been really nice. I’ve been here all four years and everybody here is just so nice and welcoming. It’s just been a lot of fun,” cosplayer Hannah Eva said.

“You can just get the warmth in Rochester from people here. It’s amazing,” cosplayer Lady Icellina said.

Nerdinout Con continues on Saturday night with a cosplaying contest, and the final day of the convention is Sunday.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door or here.

