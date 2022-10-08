Free overdose kits coming to Albert Lea

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Steve Rummler hope network is providing lifesaving medication for Albert Lea. At Grace church will now have free overdose kits, that church leaders say will have no questions asked when picked up. This, following recent overdoses in Albert Lea.

“Knowing that there’s nothing like that here (the kits), it brought the idea that we have to do something in Albert Lea. Because in the last few months we’ve had five overdoses and two have resulted in deaths in albert lea,” said Lee Zuniga a licensed alcohol and drug counselor.

On Friday, the church hosted the hope network to distribute the kits out and teach community members how to use them.

“Anybody carrying that kit, if they were to encounter someone experiencing an opioid overdose could reverse that overdose and save that person’s life,” said Maddy Reagan of the Steve Rummlee Network.

Knowing how to administer Naloxone, could be the difference between life and death. Now Grace church is providing access, and the information necessary.

“Knowledge is power, and knowledge is understanding. Not only for the addict who is suffering but also for the loved ones,” said Kay Drenth-Johannsen an alcohol and drug counselor.

Part of the church’s greater initiative is “SAFER,” providing access to four alcohol and drug counselors.

