15th Annual Fair Trade Market happening this weekend

Fair Trade Market
Fair Trade Market(KTTC)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This weekend, many are making their way to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rochester for the 15th Annual Fair Trade Market.

Products from more than 20 different vendors and more than 100 different countries are available at the event.

All kinds of goods could be found at the market including holiday decorations, woodwork, clothing, home items and food items.

Bill Nicklay, co-coordinator of the event stressed how everything at the event was handcrafted and in turn, each product is one-of-a-kind.

Nicklay also mentioned that the turnout so far this year has exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.

All money from sales over the weekend will go straight back to the artisans.

The market continues Saturday until 4 p.m. and is open again Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

