With Park Board’s approval of master plans, Rochester’s public pools will see big changes soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Park Board made multiple important decisions Tuesday night: approving both the master plan for Silver Lake Park and the short-term master plan for Soldiers Field.

“The plans that you’re seeing come forward are all driven by community engagement,” said Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman.

The upgrades for both parks that will make the biggest splash will happen at their pools.

“In the feedback we received on both plans, aquatics was at the top of the list,” Widman said.

The city may dive into construction on a new aquatics’ facility at Soldiers Field as soon as this coming spring, which would put the pool out of use for at least a season, according to Widman.

“The pool structure itself may be demolished, which it needs to, we’ve had a lot of issues,” Widman said.

$10.5 million in the short-term plan goes to upgrading the pool at Soldiers Field, out of the plan’s $18.5 million in funding from grants. New additions would include aquatic features, such as waterslides and a lazy river, on top of the original pool getting a makeover.

“We’d like to see state of the art,” said Rochester Swimming Inc. Member Pat Carroll. “We’d like to see things in our pools that no other community has.”

As for what a state-of-the-art pool facility would look like, Carroll says look no further than a few miles west on Highway 14 at the pool in Kasson-Mantorville.

“Take the Kasson pool, which is very nice,” Carroll said. “They built it for $3.1 million probably 11-12 years ago, so that’s quite a while. You could do something twice that size.”

There are concerns about closing the Soldiers Field Pool for a season, as Silver Lake would be the only alternative.

“We’re maybe going to miss two summers if they don’t get going on stuff,” Carroll said.

There was also talk of a second pool being built at Silver Lake, an idea that’s making waves, but Parks and Rec says there needs to be more funding in place first.

“We know there’s a lot of interest in just that. The community would love to see two pools,” Widman said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.