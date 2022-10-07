Stockton Minnesota local businesses revitalized

STOCKTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Following the 2007 Southeastern Minnesota Flash flood in Stockton, left just one local business, a gas station. Since 2020, there are now three locally owned businesses.

“We were the first ones to kind of establish during the pandemic, and there’s been a new business every year since,” said Krissi Butenhoff Co-owner of Studio Fourteen. “It’s a small community, it’s a growing community definitely in the past ten years. I’d just like to be able to provide services for people who wouldn’t like to leave their small area.”

The third new business to that list is opening Friday. It’s a renovated pub for the locals.

“There would be times where strangers would come up to the door, ‘are you open yet?’ There are tools everywhere, we’re clearly not. But they’re just excited to see some work in progress,” said Xavier Riser Co-owner of Riser’s Pub.

The Stockton business owners say they look out for each other. They’ll even recommend each other’s establishments to their own patrons.

“Businesses are coming back in, people have rebuilt, and I think eventually, it’s going to make a stronger community, because we’re sticking around,” said Stacy Hermann Co-owner of Vintage and Glam.

