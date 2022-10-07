Soul and Synergy Metaphysical and Wellness Fair

Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Soul and Synergy Metaphysical and Wellness Fair is taking place in Rochester on October 8 from 10a.m.-5p.m.

It is at the Eagles Club. It’s meant to be a day of healing. The club will be hosting vendors that include, tarot/oracle card readers, mediums, psychics, Reiki energy healers, shamans and reflexology. Vendors selling crystals, stones, candles, jewelry, incense and other merchandise will also be present.

$5.00 entry fee at the door

