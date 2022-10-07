Olmsted County releases report on racism as a public health issue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County is one of two counties in Minnesota that have declared racism a public health issue. Recently, Olmsted County Board of Commissioners accepted the final report from the joint study of race and racism as a public health issue.

Olmsted County racism report (KTTC)

This graph shows which focus area of the study participants found to have the biggest impact on systemic racism. The top two areas are criminal justice and housing. Now the county is taking these findings to each department to address these issues.

Since 2010, Olmsted County has been looking into racism as a public health issue.

“Just to try to figure out how we got in this situation we’re currently in,” Olmsted County deputy administrator, Travis Gransee said.

In August 2020, the county passed a resolution to direct its Human Rights Commission and Public Health Services Advisory Board to study this issue, in the thick of the pandemic.

“The health disparities that we saw with the COVID-19 pandemic really provided the impetus for us to dig into this for this topic and this issue,” Gransee said.

The researchers sent out more than 350 surveys to community members and county employees asking which issues they felt impacted systemic racism the most.

“This was many years in the making and it’s going to take many steps to unwind. I think the important part for the county will be to make forward progress,” Gransee said.

The research team came up with 42 recommendations to address systemic racism, broken down into 9 different groups assigned to different departments within the county.

“Based on those recommendations that will help determine the next steps from a county perspective and hopefully a community perspective as well,” Gransee said.

County leaders say having this data will help creative new initiatives and actions to help solve some of these issues.

“Having the data is the way to prove more than it’s anecdotal that you need to do something and a way to also track your results. The challenges here are great, and if we don’t try to break them down and all of us look within ourselves and within our organizations to figure out how we can impact making change,” Gransee said.

