Hard freeze tonight; a bright and pleasant weekend is ahead
High temps will struggle to reach 50 today; 50s and 60s are expected this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The coldest air mass to impact the region so far this season is settling into the area right now, setting the stage for a rather chilly Friday. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a few sprinkles possible during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, about 15 degrees below the seasonal average. We’ll have a slight northwest breeze that may reach 15 miles per hour at times, much lighter than the gusty raw winds we dealt with on Thursday.
We’ll have clear skies for Friday night football with temperatures hovering near 40 degrees during the games. Overnight lows will be slightly below freezing in most spots. In fact, much of the area will fall into the upper 20s signifying the end of the growing season. A Freeze Warning will be in effect tonight until 8:00 AM Saturday.
Warm air will build into the area on Saturday with the help of bright sunshine and a moderate westerly breeze. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with west winds occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour.
Sunday is looking bright and pleasant with mostly sunny conditions and lighter winds from the west throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s which will actually be a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average.
Mild air will hang around the region for the first half of next week until a cold front sweeps through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-60s on Monday with low 70s expected on Tuesday. A few showers will be possible Wednesday morning as that cold front edges its way through the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
We’ll have mostly sunny skies late in the week behind the cold front, but temperatures will be a bit colder. We’ll have high temperatures in the mid-50s Thursday and Friday with upper 50s to low 60s next weekend.
