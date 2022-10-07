Freeze warning tonight; Slowly warming heading into next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It will be chilly outside for Friday Night Lights tonight with temperatures falling throughout the evening. By the fourth quarter, temperatures will be in the upper-30s and low-40s.

Friday Night Lights (KTTC)

Already chilly temperatures will drop into the upper-20s and low-30s for the overnight lows. Skies will be clear with west winds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

A Freeze Warning will go into effect for areas in purple from 1AM Saturday until 8AM Saturday due to below-freezing temperatures across the area.

Freeze Warning (KTTC)

Along with cooler temperatures, wind chills across the area will be in the low to mid-20s.

Temperature and Wind Chill (KTTC)

The first freeze of the fall will mark the end of the growing season. Plants or crops should be brought indoors or covered well, protect exposed outdoor plumbing, and drain in-ground sprinkler systems to avoid potential damage.

End of Growing Season (KTTC)

Tomorrow highs will be in the upper-50s and low-60s, a nice change from highs today. Skies will be sunny with southwest winds. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour are possible tomorrow, but sustained winds will stay between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Through the next week, there will be gradual warming. Tuesday’s high is forecasted to be in the 70s. A stray shower overnight Tuesday continuing into Wednesday is possible. Temperatures by the end of next week will be back in the 50s.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

