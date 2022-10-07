Freeze warning tonight; Slowly warming heading into next week

Lows will be in the upper-20s and low-30s across the region overnight
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It will be chilly outside for Friday Night Lights tonight with temperatures falling throughout the evening. By the fourth quarter, temperatures will be in the upper-30s and low-40s.

Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights(KTTC)

Already chilly temperatures will drop into the upper-20s and low-30s for the overnight lows. Skies will be clear with west winds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

A Freeze Warning will go into effect for areas in purple from 1AM Saturday until 8AM Saturday due to below-freezing temperatures across the area.

Freeze Warning
Freeze Warning(KTTC)

Along with cooler temperatures, wind chills across the area will be in the low to mid-20s.

Temperature and Wind Chill
Temperature and Wind Chill(KTTC)

The first freeze of the fall will mark the end of the growing season. Plants or crops should be brought indoors or covered well, protect exposed outdoor plumbing, and drain in-ground sprinkler systems to avoid potential damage.

End of Growing Season
End of Growing Season(KTTC)

Tomorrow highs will be in the upper-50s and low-60s, a nice change from highs today. Skies will be sunny with southwest winds. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour are possible tomorrow, but sustained winds will stay between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Through the next week, there will be gradual warming. Tuesday’s high is forecasted to be in the 70s. A stray shower overnight Tuesday continuing into Wednesday is possible. Temperatures by the end of next week will be back in the 50s.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Businesses react to more downtown closures
Businesses react to more closures in downtown Rochester
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees
MN AP High School Football Rankings 10-5
Minnesota High School Football Rankings - October 5, 2022
Mayo Clinic employee celebration
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation celebration
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Hard freeze tonight; a bright and pleasant weekend is ahead
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
24 Hour Temperature Change
Falling temperatures with a chance for frost; Warming back up heading into the new week
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 5:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Much cooler weather is settling into the region; a warm-up is in store for the weekend