Business Focus - Drury’s

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Drury’s Furniture store is a family owned business located in Fountain, Minnesota.

The store has been there since 1925 and services Southeastern Minnesota, including Rochester, MN and Winona, MN, Northeastern Iowa, including Decorah, IA and Cresco, IA, and Southwestern Wisconsin, including La Crosse, WI and Onalaska, WI.

Drury’s is located at 100 Main Street in Fountain.

More information and store hours can be found on Drury’s website here.

