Bernie Sanders headlines Rochester rally in support of A.G. Ellison

Senator Sanders joins Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Attorney General Keith Ellison onstage.
Senator Sanders joins Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Attorney General Keith Ellison onstage.(Lukas Walls)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Senator Bernie Sanders headlined a rally in Rochester Friday in support of Keith Ellison for his re-election as Minnesota Attorney General.

The doors opened at 9 a.m. and the event started at 10 a.m. at the Rochester Regional Sports Center, Performance Court at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC).

Senator Sanders headlined a rally in Duluth Thursday night and will headline a rally in Minneapolis after the rally in Rochester.

