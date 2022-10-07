Ben Marcotte opening at Goonie’s Comedy Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ben Marcotte is the opener at Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday and Saturday.

Marcotte is opening for Pierre Douglas Oct. 7 and 8. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Goonie’s Comedy Club website gives some background on Marcotte:

“Ben Marcotte is originally from rural Minnesota but moved to Minneapolis in 2015 to further pursue standup comedy. Since then, he’s performed all across the Upper Midwest to rave reviews. He’s the type of guy that you have probably seen many times before, but never had the inclination to talk to. Marcotte blends stories of past life experiences with whimsical observations that leave audiences wanting more.”

Marcotte joined Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access Friday to preview the show.

