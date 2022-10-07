Amber Alert issued in Texas for 12-year-old girl, 7-month-old boy

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted Friday afternoon. Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43, are shown on the top row.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted.

Police believe the children are in “grave or immediate danger.”

The suspects in the Amber Alert are Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43.

The children were last seen in the 1000 block of McAda Drive, Midlothian, Texas, shortly after noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Jada is reportedly 5′3″ and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

The baby boy is bald, weighs about 18 pounds, and has blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Businesses react to more downtown closures
Businesses react to more closures in downtown Rochester
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees
MN AP High School Football Rankings 10-5
Minnesota High School Football Rankings - October 5, 2022
Mayo Clinic employee celebration
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation celebration
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Rochester
Ben Marcotte opening at Goonie’s Comedy Club
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
Nationwide rallies Saturday for “Women’s Wave” for reproductive rights
Rochester, MN
Soul and Synergy Metaphysical and Wellness Fair