Tour Spring Grove Soda Pop with us

Spring Grove Soda Pop
By Melissa Krogstad
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) – Spring Grove has been the home of Spring Grove Soda Pop since 1895.

According to the website, Spring Grove pharmacist G.G. Ristey had a soda jerk as part of his drug store, much like other small-town druggists of the day. He took particular pride in the soda drinks that he served. Many of his customers began to ask to buy soda they could take home to enjoy, so that’s what he did.

Spring Grove Soda Pop creates flavorful, caffeine free sodas using pure cane sugar.

There are nine iconic soda flavors which includes cream soda, rhu-berry, creamy orange, black cherry, lemon sour, grape, orange, strawberry and root beer.

