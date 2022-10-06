School supply donation at Rochester Math & Science Academy

Thursday another local school is getting a boost thanks to a donation from McDonald’s.
By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday another local school is getting a boost thanks to a donation from McDonald’s.

225 Midwest restaurants took part in the “Fries for Supplies” campaign in late July.

The money raised is being used to provide school supplies for more than 300 teachers and 9,000 students.

Some of those recipients got a special delivery at the Rochester Math & Science Academy Thursday morning.

The donations are being coordinated through the Roseville-based Kids in Need Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Businesses react to more downtown closures
Businesses react to more closures in downtown Rochester
HEFE ROJO TO CLOSE.
Hefe Rojo in Rochester to close
DoubleTree by Hilton closes its doors
Rochester DoubleTree Hotel closes its doors
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees
Police lights
Teen dies after being struck by train in Albert Lea

Latest News

Red Wing College Promise program
Red Wing launches College Promise program
School Supply Donation at Rochester Math & Science Academy
Red Wing College Promise Program
Mayo Clinic Employee Appreciation Celebration