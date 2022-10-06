School supply donation at Rochester Math & Science Academy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday another local school is getting a boost thanks to a donation from McDonald’s.

225 Midwest restaurants took part in the “Fries for Supplies” campaign in late July.

The money raised is being used to provide school supplies for more than 300 teachers and 9,000 students.

Some of those recipients got a special delivery at the Rochester Math & Science Academy Thursday morning.

The donations are being coordinated through the Roseville-based Kids in Need Foundation.

