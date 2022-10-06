Rochester Women’s Shelter seeing increase in need for services

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence every year.

In Rochester, the Women’s Shelter & Support Center has been offering 24-hour services since 1978 for victims of domestic violence.

The Women’s Shelter provides a number of services to victims of domestic violence like emergency shelter services and transitional housing.

“Those services are free of charge. They do not pay for the emergency shelter services, transitional housing, count accompaniment, all of our services are free of charge,” Women’s Shelter executive director Artyce Thomas said.

Last year the shelter provided 5,500 nights of shelter to nearly 2,500 people.

“Even though there is an uptick, we will continue to just spread awareness and let folks know we’re here to help,” Thomas said.

The shelter provides services to approximately a 10-county region and works with community partners such as RPD and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office to help survivors.

“This is work you can’t do in silos, and we understand that. Collectively and through partnerships is the best method,” Thomas said.

Along with providing services to survivors, shelter staff members also go out into the community to educate people on domestic violence.

“If a local civic group would like a little more information about domestic violence or about our services or how they can get involved, we most certainly can come on site and talk to that group or organization,” Thomas said.

Domestic violence experts say one of the biggest misconceptions about domestic violence is that it isn’t abuse if it isn’t physical.

“It most certainly and oftentimes can be verbal, psychological, financial. There are a number of methods that perpetrators will use outside of physical abuse to maintain power and control over a victim,” Thomas said.

One of the biggest challenges the shelter is facing is not having enough beds, and it’s impacting shelters nationwide.

“All domestic violence programs are experiencing a growing need if you will,” Thomas said.

The Shelter is always looking for donations of a variety of items from coats to personal hygiene products.

“Oftentimes folks are coming here with literally just the clothes on their backs. They weren’t able to grab anything else or maybe the police assisted them and brought them here safely, but they weren’t able to grab those essential items so we need to have literally anything here,” Thomas said.

The Rochester Women’s Shelter says they are in need of donations of boy’s coats right now.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the Rochester Women’s Shelter 24-hour hotline at 507-285-1938.

