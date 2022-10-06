Red Wing launches College Promise program

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – In an announcement Thursday, some students in Red Wing will be given a new opportunity to attend college.

It’s a program called The Red Wing College Program. This is a program that will guarantee access to a college education at Minnesota State College Southeast.

This applies to every qualifying student graduating from one of Red Wings three public high schools. Qualifying students will get tuition and fees for up to 70 college credits at MSC Southeast.

The program provides assistance toward the cost of books, tools, supplies and other school materials.

MSC Southeast president Marsha Danielson says the impact on the community will go a long way.

“The community is going to see a greater number of talented individuals, our youth, that we’re investing in coming out of college, and as all of us know business and industry is really struggling right now to find the talent they need in order to grow their business. Being a community like Red Wing where we invest in our youth, this is really going to set us apart in a competitive way with other communities,” Danielson said.

The Red Wing College Promise Program will launch in August of 2023.

