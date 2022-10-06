Much cooler weather is settling into the region; a warm-up is in store for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our long stretch of mild early fall weather is coming to an end today as a potent cold front sweeps through the Upper Mississippi Valley, unleashing the coldest air mass of the season in the area. After a few isolated showers in the morning along the leading edge of the front, we’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the remainder of our Thursday with a gusty, cool breeze. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s in the midday hours before those readings slowly fall off in the afternoon. North winds will occasionally reach 25 miles per hour until early this evening.

There will be a chance of spotty showers or sprinkles in the early evening with partly cloudy skies later in the night. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-30s with a slight north breeze. A few patches of frost will be possible late tonight.

We’ll have a few extra clouds in the area to start our Friday, but the afternoon will be mostly sunny with a slight north breeze and high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s, the coldest high temperatures of the season so far.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s late Friday night, setting the stage for a hard freeze in much of the area, signifying the end of the growing season. Warmer air will then blow into the region from the west on gusty winds. With the help of abundant sunshine in the area, high temperatures will be in the upper 50s, about 30 degrees warmer than the morning temperatures.

Sunday looks bright and seasonably mild with lighter winds. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s and west winds.

Next week will be seasonably mild until a cold front moves through the area on Wednesday. There will be a chance of isolated showers late Tuesday and for parts of Wednesday. High temperatures will warm from the low 60s on Monday with the mid and upper 60s in the midweek. High temperatures late next week will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

