Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is showing its appreciation to its staff members in a big way.

The Clinic is hosted an employee appreciation celebration all day Thursday.

Employees were welcome to stop by the event at either of the locations near the Gonda building or in the parking lot east of St. Mary’s.

There is live music, yard games and a photo booth for staff members to enjoy.

Canadian Honker provided food for the event. Canadian Honker staff members prepared and packaged around 30,000 meals for the Mayo Clinic team.

We spoke to a few Mayo Clinic employees about what the celebration meant to them.

“It shows that they appreciate us and what we do, and they care. They want us to have a good time after all the hardships and without seeing people’s faces for so long,” Mayo Clinic employee Kelsey Sejan said.

“It’s just a nice gesture of words of appreciation from a lot of different people from the association, from the community, Mayo Clinic. It means a lot,” Mayo Clinic staff chaplain Floyd O’Brien said.

The celebration went on until 8:30 Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.