Lewiston-Altura school district facing budget challenges

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lewiston-Altura school district has seen years of continued student enrollment dropping. According to the school district, the estimated enrollment over the next five years is projected to decline 18%.

The Lewiston-Altura superintendent says the district’s primary operational funds comes from the state level, and local-levies. With fewer students, there’s less money at-large.

“One of the recommendations, really to save operating costs is to close the Altura building and move the 5th graders to the elementary school and the sixth graders to the high school,” said Lewiston-Altura’s superintendent Gwen Carman. “Because of declining enrollment, we’re at a place where those buildings without any modifications could absorb those students.”

According to the superintendent, ten years ago, the district had about three sections of every grade level at the elementary level. Now, that’s been downsized to two sections.

The community engagement meeting on Wednesday was a way for the school board to receive feedback for the decisions they face ahead.

