History Center of Olmsted County Creepy Doll Contest returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Creepy Doll Contest is back at the History Center of Olmsted County.

The contest started in 2019 when nine creepy dolls were selected from the History Center’s collection of artifacts. This year’s theme is cult classics.

It combines the Creepy Doll Contest with a look at local theater history and cinema history in general. Each doll has a role in a cult classic film.

But why are these dolls creepy in the first place?

“I think a big reason some people find dolls so unsettling is kind of the whole concept of the uncanny valley and how dolls are close to being like people but not quite. So when you grow past a certain age and you’re not quite able to project yourself on them anymore they just become something weird to look at,” History Center of Olmsted County communications director Caleb Baumgartner said.

The month-long exhibit will end with a cocktail party at the Rochester Art Center on October 29 where the winner of the contest will be announced.

You can vote for the creepiest doll here.

