Frandsen Bank & Trust warns people of “smishing” attacks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Frandsen Bank & Trust has been notified of “smishing” attacks circulating the Pine Island and Zumbrota area over the past two weeks.

According to Frandsen Bank, the fraudulent text message has directed recipients to call or click on links regarding unusual debit card activity and locked accounts.

A smishing attack is similar to phishing, but it is where a scammer will construct compelling messages that encourage consumers to provide sensitive information.

Recipients will be prompted to provide the following information:

Debit card information

ATM PIN

Expiration date

Billing zip code

CVV2 (3-Digit code on the back of the card)

Social security number.

When this happens, disconnect the call and contact your respective banker at a trusted phone number.

In some cases, the text message will include a malicious link that directs you to a website that is not associated with the bank. Scammers will revise the domain names of companies in an attempt to pass the perception of legitimacy. Do not provide online usernames and passwords through unsolicited phone calls and links.

Banks will not request personal account information through unsolicited text, email, or phone calls.

The text messages impacting individuals across Pine Island and Zumbrota are fraudulent. If you have received a similar text message and entered information, contact the bank’s fraud department immediately if you suspect your information has been compromised. Intercepted accounts can be resolved when the bank is notified promptly.

Frandsen Bank & Trust data has not been compromised during these unfortunate events.

