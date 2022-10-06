Falling temperatures with a chance for frost; Warming back up heading into the new week

Areas of frost are possible Friday and Saturday morning
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A cold front moved through early this morning, and temperatures across the region are up to 20 degrees cooler than where they were yesterday. In Rochester, temperatures yesterday were 17 degrees warmer than where they are at today. Red Wing has seen a temperature difference of 22 degrees.

Along with the cooler temperatures, winds have moved through the area today with a gust of 32 miles per hour recorded at RST. Charles City recorded a wind gust today of 35 miles per hour.

Temperatures today didn’t warm much throughout the day and throughout the next 24 hours, temperatures will continue to fall.

Low temperatures across the region tonight will be in the mid to upper-30s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Areas of frost are possible late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is going to be chilly with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds will be from the north between five and 15 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures for the weekend will warm back into the upper-50s and low-60s. Temperatures through the middle of the upcoming week will be in the 60s before falling back into the mid-50s by next Thursday. There is a chance for a stray shower overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but other than that, the dry weather pattern will stick around.

