CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man jumps along rooftops of New York high-rise

A cinematographer catches on video a person jumping along rooftops in New York City, but the incident ends up being par for the course. (WABC, ERIK LJUNG, CNN)
By Kemberly Richardson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - Some New Yorkers recently got a unique sight of a man, clad in a suit, jumping along roofs on a high-rise.

It turns out the well-dressed acrobat was just doing his job.

“I was like, ‘Yo, you guys got to check this out,’” Erick Ljung said. “You know, it’s just some more weird New York (expletive) going on.”

Ljung naturally took a double take when he saw a man in a suit gracefully leaping across the rooftops, all the way up on a high-rise in lower Manhattan.

At the time, Ljung, an award-winning cinematographer and director, was working on a project across the street in a building Monday.

He went to check the lighting when he caught sight of the man and began to record.

“He was wearing dress shoes, which don’t have great grip and it was raining all morning, so for us, it was like, ‘Yo what is going on here?’” Ljung said.

Phil, who did not provide his last name, lives on the 22nd floor of the luxury building the man was seen jumping on.

“That’s my apartment that he just ran over,” Phil said.

At one point in the video, the man stops, takes a call, and snaps some pictures.

“To me, it didn’t look like he was in distress at any time or anything like that, he looked fairly comfortable out there,” Ljung said.

Otherwise, Ljung said he absolutely would have stopped filming and called for help.

But that didn’t seem to be the case and the man appeared to know exactly what he was doing.

Questions remained about who the man in the video was and what he was doing.

A comment posted on Ljung’s page, led WABC to a woman who said she knew exactly who he was and a short time later the mystery was solved.

“My name is Joe Smizaski and I’m Director of Operations and I go out of roofs like this all the time,” Smizaski said.

He explained that he is in the waterproofing business and was checking things out before meeting an inspector about removing a sidewalk shed on the high-rise.

Smizaski said that he’s traversed rooftops dozens of times, with and without safety gear, and that he was not harnessed at the time of the video.

“If I had on safety gear while jumping like that, the act would have been more dangerous and would have pulled me down,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HEFE ROJO TO CLOSE.
Hefe Rojo in Rochester to close
Businesses react to more downtown closures
Businesses react to more closures in downtown Rochester
DoubleTree by Hilton closes its doors
Rochester DoubleTree Hotel closes its doors
Police lights
Teen dies after being struck by train in Albert Lea
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees

Latest News

A new study shows petting a dog showed a boost in brain activity, supporting the case for the...
Study says petting dogs is good for the brain
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Jan. 6 committee schedules next public hearing for Oct. 13
FILE — New York City Police Department Public Affairs officers set up signs reading 'Gun Free...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law
FILE - Photo of Burmese python.
Man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at US border
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges