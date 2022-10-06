Bethel Lutheran Rummage sale begins tomorrow

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bethel Lutheran Church will be holding a rummage sale Friday.

The sale will be from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church located at 810 3rd Avenue SE. The bag sale will be from 2:15 – 4 p.m.

All proceeds go to help support local, national and world charities.

There will be coffee offered during the morning, and rolls, bars, and cookies.

