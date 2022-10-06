Animal Rescue League of Iowa saves 19 cats, kittens from feces-filled apartment

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens from filthy conditions at an apartment in Johnston on Tuesday.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens from filthy conditions at an apartment in Johnston on Tuesday.

In a press release, the ARL said the team the animals were abandoned with no food or water. The team found one kitten, about 4-6 weeks old, that had died.

“It wasn’t only what the ARL Rescue Team saw that was horrifying, it was also the smell of the feces-filled apartment that assaulted their noses and the heavy ammonia in the air that caused their eyes to burn. There was no doubt the situation was dire,” said Tom Colvin, CEO at the ARL.

The ARL team said the cats were thin, with visible scrapes or wounds, possibly from fighting each other in the food scarce conditions. The team said the apartment was covered in trash, feces, cockroaches and more.

The cats and kittens had eye infections, gum infections, upper respiratory infections, ear mites, worms and other conditions.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens from filthy conditions at an apartment in Johnston on Tuesday.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HEFE ROJO TO CLOSE.
Hefe Rojo in Rochester to close
Businesses react to more downtown closures
Businesses react to more closures in downtown Rochester
DoubleTree by Hilton closes its doors
Rochester DoubleTree Hotel closes its doors
Police lights
Teen dies after being struck by train in Albert Lea
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees

Latest News

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Roller Disco Skates
Roller Disco returns to downtown Rochester
Lewiston-Altura school district facing budget challenges
Lewiston-Altura school district facing budget challenges
Lewiston-Altura School District Facing Budget Challenges